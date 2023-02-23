Daragh Carville from Lancaster said: “Delighted to announce that The Bay returns on Wednesday March 8 at 9pm on ITV.

"The whole series will be on ITVX immediately after episode 1 has aired.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fourth series of The Bay sees Marsha Thomason (Cobra, White Collar) reprise her role as Morecambe CID’s Family Liaison Officer, DS Jenn Townsend, TV Zone reported.

Series four of ITV drama The Bay will be coming to our screens soon.

Marsha stars alongside series regulars Daniel Ryan (Innocent, Crossfire), Erin Shanagher (Peaky Blinders, Censor), Thomas Law (The World’s End, A Cinderella Story) and Andrew Dowbiggin (Cobra, Coronation Street).

The series also sees the return of Barry Sloane (Six, Revenge), Georgia Scholes (Hollyoaks), David Carpenter and Emme Haynes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When young mum of four, Beth Metcalf, dies in what seems to be a targeted attack, Morecambe’s MIU team are called to the scene.

Jenn immediately realises this shattered family will need every support available to them.

Bereft husband Dean finds himself at sea.

Numb from shock and completely unprepared for being the sole carer to his four children he struggles at every turn - unable to process what’s happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Jenn, Manning, and the team dig deeper into the case, they discover secrets and lies lurk beneath every surface.