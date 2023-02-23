Here’s when you can watch series four of ITV drama The Bay
The writer behind ITV drama The Bay has announced when series four comes to our screens.
Daragh Carville from Lancaster said: “Delighted to announce that The Bay returns on Wednesday March 8 at 9pm on ITV.
"The whole series will be on ITVX immediately after episode 1 has aired.”
The fourth series of The Bay sees Marsha Thomason (Cobra, White Collar) reprise her role as Morecambe CID’s Family Liaison Officer, DS Jenn Townsend, TV Zone reported.
Marsha stars alongside series regulars Daniel Ryan (Innocent, Crossfire), Erin Shanagher (Peaky Blinders, Censor), Thomas Law (The World’s End, A Cinderella Story) and Andrew Dowbiggin (Cobra, Coronation Street).
The series also sees the return of Barry Sloane (Six, Revenge), Georgia Scholes (Hollyoaks), David Carpenter and Emme Haynes.
When young mum of four, Beth Metcalf, dies in what seems to be a targeted attack, Morecambe’s MIU team are called to the scene.
Jenn immediately realises this shattered family will need every support available to them.
Bereft husband Dean finds himself at sea.
Numb from shock and completely unprepared for being the sole carer to his four children he struggles at every turn - unable to process what’s happened.
As Jenn, Manning, and the team dig deeper into the case, they discover secrets and lies lurk beneath every surface.
Joining the new series as guest cast are Joe Armstrong (Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley) as Dean Metcalf. Claire Goose (Waking The Dead, Unforgotten) joins playing Chris Fischer’s ex-wife Jacqui, along with Ian Puleston-Davies (Pennyworth, Tin Star), Karl Davies (The Tower, Happy Valley) and Christopher Coghill (Slow Horses, Home Fires).