Here’s when you can expect Morecambe’s iconic clock tower to be ticking again as repairs continue

The Cumbria Clock Company are doing the painstaking repairs to the four clock faces after they were removed from the clock tower in Morecambe last week.

Cumbria Clock Company technical sales manager Keith Cotton said: “We have to repair the four clock dials to the original design because they are cracked and damaged and also replace the clear covers on the clock faces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will use the original hands but we will be fitting new movements behind each clock dial which include a control system for accurate timekeeping.

Morecambe's iconic clock tower is being repaired. Last week all four clock faces were removed to be repaired before being reinstated. Picture by Tony North.

"The clock dials we are replacing are made out of opal acrylic so we will replace them with the same type of material.

"The repairs will take between six – eight weeks.

"Once the repairs are done it will be working for many years to come and shouldn’t need any ongoing maintenance.

"Morecambe clock tower is in a prominent position on the seafront so it will be nice to get things working again.”

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council who gave the go ahead for the £12,000 repairs said: “The city council has appointed Cumbria Clock Company Ltd to carry out an extensive refurbishment of the clock within the Promenade clock Tower.

“The work entails the removal and renovation of the clock faces and an upgrade of the clock mechanism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The clock faces have been removed from site and are expected to be reinstated in four to six weeks’ time.