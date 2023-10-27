Here’s when there are free firework displays in Morecambe and Heysham
The first firework display is on Morecambe promenade and there will also be a bonfire.
The fun begins at 5pm on Wednesday, November 1 with the bonfire being lit at approximately 7.15pm and the fireworks being let off at approximately 8.15pm.
It is free entry and there will be a fully licensed bar, fun fair, food, drinks and live entertainment on site as well as the bonfire and fireworks.
Heysham’s firework extravaganza will have two spectacular firework displays on Thursday, November 2.
The gates open at 5pm with the children’s fireworks display being let off at approximately 6.15pm and the main fireworks being let off at approximately 8.15pm.
At the site of the fireworks display at Heysham village car park across from The Royal there will be a fully licensed bar, fun fair, food, drinks and live entertainment.
Entry is free to both events.