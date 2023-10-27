News you can trust since 1837
Here’s when there are free firework displays in Morecambe and Heysham

Two firework displays are being held in Morecambe and Heysham for Bonfire Night.
By Michelle Blade
Published 27th Oct 2023, 12:51 BST
The first firework display is on Morecambe promenade and there will also be a bonfire.

The fun begins at 5pm on Wednesday, November 1 with the bonfire being lit at approximately 7.15pm and the fireworks being let off at approximately 8.15pm.

It is free entry and there will be a fully licensed bar, fun fair, food, drinks and live entertainment on site as well as the bonfire and fireworks.

There will be a fireworks display in Heysham on Thursday, November 2.There will be a fireworks display in Heysham on Thursday, November 2.
There will be a fireworks display in Heysham on Thursday, November 2.

Heysham’s firework extravaganza will have two spectacular firework displays on Thursday, November 2.

The gates open at 5pm with the children’s fireworks display being let off at approximately 6.15pm and the main fireworks being let off at approximately 8.15pm.

At the site of the fireworks display at Heysham village car park across from The Royal there will be a fully licensed bar, fun fair, food, drinks and live entertainment.

Entry is free to both events.

Related topics:MorecambeHeysham