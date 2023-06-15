News you can trust since 1837
Here's when the glorious sunshine and dry spell will end in Lancaster and Morecambe

While we don’t want to complain about the glorious weather we’ve been having, our gardens at least will thank us for some rain.
By Debbie Butler
Published 15th Jun 2023, 09:50 BST- 1 min read

Looking at the BBC weather forecast for Lancaster and Morecambe, it appears Saturday could be our last dry day for a while.

From Sunday (June 18), you can expect light rain showers every day until Sunday June 25.

There’s some sun amongst the showers on most days but it appears the long dry spell is about to end, so make the most of the last few days of continuous sunshine.

The long dry spell is set to end.The long dry spell is set to end.
Today (June 15), you can bask in the sun with temperatures reaching 27C. Tomorrow and Saturday are much the same.

But come Sunday, the weather shifts with temperatures falling to a comfortable 22C for the following week, and showers expected every day.

