Here's when the glorious sunshine and dry spell will end in Lancaster and Morecambe
Looking at the BBC weather forecast for Lancaster and Morecambe, it appears Saturday could be our last dry day for a while.
From Sunday (June 18), you can expect light rain showers every day until Sunday June 25.
There’s some sun amongst the showers on most days but it appears the long dry spell is about to end, so make the most of the last few days of continuous sunshine.
Today (June 15), you can bask in the sun with temperatures reaching 27C. Tomorrow and Saturday are much the same.
But come Sunday, the weather shifts with temperatures falling to a comfortable 22C for the following week, and showers expected every day.