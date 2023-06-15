Here's when the glorious sunshine and dry spell will end in Lancaster and Morecambe

Looking at the BBC weather forecast for Lancaster and Morecambe, it appears Saturday could be our last dry day for a while.

From Sunday (June 18), you can expect light rain showers every day until Sunday June 25.

There’s some sun amongst the showers on most days but it appears the long dry spell is about to end, so make the most of the last few days of continuous sunshine.

The long dry spell is set to end.

Today (June 15), you can bask in the sun with temperatures reaching 27C. Tomorrow and Saturday are much the same.