Here’s when the fifth series of Morecambe ITV drama The Bay will hit your TV screens

The fifth series of Morecambe-based crime drama The Bay will be shown in March.

ITV hasn’t confirmed an exact date for the opening episode but said the drama will be aired in March.

Major scenes for the fifth series of The Bay were filmed in Morecambe in September 2023.

The Bay is co-created and written by award-winning Lancaster writer and playwright Daragh Carville.

The Bay returns soon for series 5. Photo: Jed Knight / © Tall Story Pictures 2021

In the fifth season of The Bay, Morecambe’s MIU team has another case to solve after a 23-year-old university student named Hannah Dawson (Sarah Eve, Death on the Nile) is found dead on the edge of the docks.

Family Liaison Officer DS Jenn Townsend (Marsha Thomason, COBRA, White Collar, Lost), who is returning to work following the death of her father, pushes aside her own grief to support Hannah’s bitterly divided family.

With the stakes of the investigation high, Jenn and the team dig deep into the case and uncover hidden friendships and secret liaisons, while anger rises in the student community.

Season 5 of ITV's The Bay has premiered on Britbox in North America.

As the intensity increases and the team peels back the complicated layers of Hannah’s life and the secrets within it, Jenn must reconcile both her personal and professional struggles as she grapples to solve the case, come to terms with her own loss, and build bridges with her family.

The Season 5 guest cast includes Leanne Best (Young Wallander), Neil Maskell (Hijack), Suzanne Packer (Casualty), David Troughton (The Cafe), and Stephen Wight (Screw), who join series regulars Daniel Ryan (Crossfire), Erin Shanagher (Viewpoint), and Andrew Dowbiggin (Coronation Street).