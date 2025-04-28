Here’s when the annual dog beach ban in Morecambe comes into force

By Michelle Blade
Published 28th Apr 2025, 11:59 BST
Lancaster City Council is reminding dog owners that annual restrictions on Morecambe’s bathing beaches will come into force on Thursday, May 1.

Dogs are excluded from Morecambe South and North beaches every year from May 1 until September 30 to comply with the Seaside Award.

The awards recognise beaches in England that achieve the highest standards of beach management. Restricting dogs during the summer months also helps to maintain the water

quality of the two beaches during their busiest period.

The Stone Jetty, Morecambe. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.The Stone Jetty, Morecambe. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.
The Stone Jetty, Morecambe. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.

Offenders caught breaching these restrictions will be issued with a fixed penalty notice of £100 to be paid within 14 days.

This is reduced to £65 if paid within seven days.

If a Penalty Notice is not paid, Lancaster City Council may prosecute the offender in the Magistrates Court.

The maximum fine on summary conviction is level 3 on the standard scale (currently £1,000).

You can report offenders by contacting the Dog Wardens on 01524 582935.

More information on the Dog Beach Ban can be found at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/environmental-health/dog-warden-service/dogs-on-morecambe-s-beaches.

Please also remember that dogs need to be on leads while on the promenade and spaces such as the adjacent gardens and Sunny Slopes.

