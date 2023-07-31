Here’s when new bargain food store in Morecambe will be opening
N & S Bargain Foods at Unit 2C, White Lund Avenue, Morecambe, LA3 3ED, opens its doors at 9am on August 1.
The store will be selling short dated, just past best before and long dated branded food and soft drinks.
A spokesman for the store said: “We are a food clearance warehouse that means we will constantly be getting new stock and cannot guarantee we will be getting the same stock in. So if you see something you like at a great price grab it, as once it's gone it's gone and may not be back.”
Like and share the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093476089130 for regular updates.