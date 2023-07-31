News you can trust since 1837
Here’s when new bargain food store in Morecambe will be opening

A new food clearance warehouse in Morecambe has announced its opening date.
By Michelle Blade
Published 31st Jul 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read

N & S Bargain Foods at Unit 2C, White Lund Avenue, Morecambe, LA3 3ED, opens its doors at 9am on August 1.

The store will be selling short dated, just past best before and long dated branded food and soft drinks.

A spokesman for the store said: “We are a food clearance warehouse that means we will constantly be getting new stock and cannot guarantee we will be getting the same stock in. So if you see something you like at a great price grab it, as once it's gone it's gone and may not be back.”

N & S Bargain Foods will be opening soon.N & S Bargain Foods will be opening soon.
Like and share the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093476089130 for regular updates.

