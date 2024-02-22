Here’s when Morecambe’s popular Vintage By The Sea Festival will happen this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The festival will take place on August 31 and September 1 so get ready for a weekend filled with performances, family workshops, DJs, live music, delicious food and much more.

This year organisers are launching a crowdfunding campaign to make the 2024 festival bigger and better than ever before.

Deco Publique are fundraising to sustain and increase the amount of free workshops, street theatre and music they offer.

A weekend of vintage fun, crafts and entertainment at the annual free family festival, Vintage by the Sea in Morecambe. Vintage singer Hattie Bee.

Deco Publique said on their fundraising page: “We are passionate about ensuring that Vintage by the Sea Festival can continue to succeed in Morecambe.

"2023 was our 10th anniversary and was by far the best festival to date.

"Now we need to work hard to ensure the festival can continue to thrive in Morecambe.

“We are a small team based in Morecambe who programme the festival with family activities, street theatre, free children's workshops, music and performance.

Vintage by the Sea 2018.

“Since the pandemic the costs of delivering the festival have significantly increased: generators, infrastructure, materials, stewards, marquees all cost so much more than they did when we started 10 years ago.

“Vintage by the Sea is a not-for-profit festival. It is delivered collectively by several partners including, Deco Publique, HemingwayDesign, Lancaster City Council and Morecambe BID.

“Through this partnership we deliver an incredible family programme and this is your chance to help back the festival so that it continues to be a success for the whole of Morecambe.”

In 2023 Vintage By The Sea celebrated their 10th Anniversary and in early 2024 were awarded Marketing Lancashire's Large Event of the Year at their Annual Tourism Awards.

Vintage By The Sea Festival is coming back to Morecambe this year.

⁠Deco Publique said: “We are so proud of this accolade and the recognition of the hard work which goes into delivering our amazing programme.

"We know we can't sit back and have to work hard to deliver the best festival for everyone to experience and enjoy.

"This includes ensuring we fundraise to bring the most exciting and engaging programme of activities for our participants and audiences.

“By donating just £5 you can help us reach this fundraising goal.

“Join us in celebrating all things vintage and seaside by supporting our crowdfunding campaign at https://www.spacehive.com/vintage-by-the-sea.”

The fundraiser aims to raise £25,443 and pledges have already raised £647.