Here's when Lancaster's newest restaurant will open and there isn't long to wait
The wraps will be taken off Lancaster’s newest restaurant when it opens its doors on Monday.
By Debbie Butler
Published 24th Mar 2023, 14:15 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 15:01 GMT
Work to transform the former Lancaster Waterstones book store on the corner of King Street into Misso Lounge has attracted a lot of attention over the past month or so.
Many people passing by have remarked on how impressive the new eaterie is looking.
And today, Misso Lounge confirmed that it will open on Monday March 27 with a ‘soft launch’.
The restaurant, located in one of the city’s landmark buildings, will offer Arabian cuisine.