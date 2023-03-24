Work to transform the former Lancaster Waterstones book store on the corner of King Street into Misso Lounge has attracted a lot of attention over the past month or so.

Many people passing by have remarked on how impressive the new eaterie is looking.

A sneak peak inside Misso Lounge. Photo by Joshua Brandwood

And today, Misso Lounge confirmed that it will open on Monday March 27 with a ‘soft launch’.

The restaurant, located in one of the city’s landmark buildings, will offer Arabian cuisine.

