More than 50 venues are taking part and there will be more than 300 acts and more than 400 performances.

You can expect live music, dance, family fun, workshops and lots more.

Lancaster Music Festival said on their Facebook page: “Lots of exciting plans being made, some new ideas cropping up () and, of course, some old LMF faves in the works too!

Lancaster Music Festival. Becca Pattison, marketing director for the festival, outside Ye Olde John O'Gaunt before her gig with the band Give It Some.

“Artists - look out for information landing on our social media pages and website over the coming weeks about how to apply to perform at #LMF2023

“Venues - interested in taking part in #LMF for the first time? Drop us a line at [email protected] to find out more about playing host.

"Social media messages can get a bit lost at times, so it's best to get in touch via the email above with any queries if you're looking to be involved in the line-up and hosting.