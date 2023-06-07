Here’s what Peter Wright from TV's The Yorkshire Vet was doing in Morecambe today

TV vet Peter Wright stayed in the Crown Hotel in Morecambe overnight and today said: “I’m here in Morecambe to start on the roses cycle route challenge from Morecambe here to Bridlington.

"I’m getting on a bit in years now and its going to be quite a challenge for me to do this. I'm not a seasoned cyclist. I’m looking forward to the challenge.

"I’m here to raise money for the hospice that's being renovated in Thirsk which is our old cottage hospital and its being turned into a new state of the art hospice because we have no facility like that within 28 miles of Thirsk.

TV's The Yorkshire Vet Peter Wright with his team before setting off on the coast to coast cycle ride from Morecambe promenade to Bridlington raising funds for Photo: Kelvin Stuttard.

"So I put myself in elderly people’s positions where they need the care in their latter years and this facility will be fantastic.

“There is going to be six beds there, there’s going to be counselling rooms and family rooms and I’m here today really to raise as much money as I can for the cause for my home town in Thirsk and I’m certainly going to do my best.

"Whether I succeed or not is debatable but I’ll certainly do my best.”

The Yorkshire Vet documentary series has proved popular with viewers on Channel 5, and Peter's cycle from Morecambe is expected to feature in an upcoming episode of the show.

TV's The Yorkshire Vet Peter Wright filming before setting off on the coast to coast cycle ride from Morecambe promenade to Bridlington raising funds for Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

To sponsor Peter, people can:

• Donate over the phone by T: (01609) 777 413

• Text VETPETER to 70085 to donate £3*

• Donate online at Peter Wright’s fundraising page https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/vetpeterwright

