Here's what caused all the noise from Heysham power station over the weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stuart Moorehouse said: “Can anyone hear the noise in Heysham take it is to do with the power station?”
Responding to Stuart’s post, Els Rach said about the noise: “Loud banging and like a steam train running though my house.”
Paul Michael Cumpsty said: “Sounds like a train chuffing by at my house.”
Other people said they could only hear the noise because of the direction of the wind.
Labour Councillors for Heysham said on Facebook: “Update ref Power station ….spoke to Power Station team leader at reception. They are repairing broken steam valve also other work which he said was pre planned. Nothing to worry about.”
An EDF spokesperson said: “During the start-up of one of the units at Heysham 2 on Saturday a steam system caused noise which could be heard by local residents.
"This is not unusual during these kinds of operations but on this occasion the noise was louder than usual due to a relief valve which did not operate as planned.
"The valve issue was quickly resolved but we would like to apologise for any concern it caused.”