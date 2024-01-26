Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Expect sunny changing to cloudy and overcast weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 11C.

This is the outlook from Met Office weather for today and the weekend ahead in the Lancaster district.

On Friday, it will be sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

There is a 5% chance of rain.

Temperatures for most of the day will be 7C rising to 8C at 11pm.

Saturday will be cloudy and there is a 10% chance of rain.

There is a high of 8C at noon falling to 6C by the evening.

Sunday the weather will be overcast with a 10% chance of rain.