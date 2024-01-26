News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Here’s the weekend weather forecast for Lancaster and Morecambe

If you’re planning to get out and about over the weekend, here’s what you can expect from the weather.
By Michelle Blade
Published 26th Jan 2024, 10:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Expect sunny changing to cloudy and overcast weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 11C.

This is the outlook from Met Office weather for today and the weekend ahead in the Lancaster district.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Friday, it will be sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

Most Popular
A view across Morecambe Bay with a calm sea.A view across Morecambe Bay with a calm sea.
A view across Morecambe Bay with a calm sea.

There is a 5% chance of rain.

Temperatures for most of the day will be 7C rising to 8C at 11pm.

Saturday will be cloudy and there is a 10% chance of rain.

There is a high of 8C at noon falling to 6C by the evening.

Sunday the weather will be overcast with a 10% chance of rain.

As for the temperatures there is a high of 11C at 3pm falling to 10C in the evening.

Related topics:MorecambeLancasterMet Office