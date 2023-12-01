If you’re planning to get out and about over the weekend, here’s what you can expect from the weather in Lancaster and Morecambe.

Showers, light winds, light clouds and low temperatures are forecast in Lancaster this weekend.

Today (December 1) will be a sunny day with light wind. Temperatures will be a maximum 2C during the day and during the evening and overnight temperatures will fall to -2C.

On Saturday there will be sleet showers between 1pm and 7pm and light winds.

Temperatures will be a maximum of 2C at 1pm and will fall to 0C overnight.

On Sunday there will be light clouds and light winds and temperatures will be a maximum 4C falling to 0C overnight.