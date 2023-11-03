Here's the weekend weather forecast for Lancaster and Morecambe
and live on Freeview channel 276
The sun is always a bonus and there are some sunny spells ahead but light rain and a fresh breeze are also likely.
This is the outlook from BBC Weather for today and the weekend ahead in the Lancaster district.
Today (November 3), you can expect a pleasant day likely to remain mainly dry with sunny intervals and a moderate breeze. Highest temperature is 16C.
Saturday looks pretty wet with light rain forecast from about 10am onwards and continuing for most of the day. You can expect a gentle breeze but a much colder temperature than today with highs of just 9C.
Sunny intervals are forecast for Sunday but this comes with light rain showers from around 1pm onwards and a gentle breeze. Temperatures will reach 11C.