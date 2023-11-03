If you’re planning to get out and about over the weekend, here’s what you can expect from the weather in Lancaster and Morecambe.

The sun is always a bonus and there are some sunny spells ahead but light rain and a fresh breeze are also likely.

This is the outlook from BBC Weather for today and the weekend ahead in the Lancaster district.

Today (November 3), you can expect a pleasant day likely to remain mainly dry with sunny intervals and a moderate breeze. Highest temperature is 16C.

Showers and a gentle breeze are forecast in Lancaster this weekend.

Saturday looks pretty wet with light rain forecast from about 10am onwards and continuing for most of the day. You can expect a gentle breeze but a much colder temperature than today with highs of just 9C.