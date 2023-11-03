News you can trust since 1837
Here's the weekend weather forecast for Lancaster and Morecambe

If you’re planning to get out and about over the weekend, here’s what you can expect from the weather in Lancaster and Morecambe.
By Debbie Butler
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 10:35 GMT
The sun is always a bonus and there are some sunny spells ahead but light rain and a fresh breeze are also likely.

This is the outlook from BBC Weather for today and the weekend ahead in the Lancaster district.

Today (November 3), you can expect a pleasant day likely to remain mainly dry with sunny intervals and a moderate breeze. Highest temperature is 16C.

Showers and a gentle breeze are forecast in Lancaster this weekend.Showers and a gentle breeze are forecast in Lancaster this weekend.
Showers and a gentle breeze are forecast in Lancaster this weekend.

Saturday looks pretty wet with light rain forecast from about 10am onwards and continuing for most of the day. You can expect a gentle breeze but a much colder temperature than today with highs of just 9C.

Sunny intervals are forecast for Sunday but this comes with light rain showers from around 1pm onwards and a gentle breeze. Temperatures will reach 11C.

