Here's the weekend weather forecast for Lancaster and Morecambe
The sun is always a bonus and there are some sunny spells ahead but light rain and a fresh breeze are also likely.
This is the outlook from BBC Weather for today and the weekend ahead in the Lancaster district.
On Friday, you can expect a moderate breeze with rain forecast throughout the day. Highest temperature is 17C.
Saturday looks pretty similar but if you’re wanting to get out in the fresh air, from 6pm is set to be dry with some sunny intervals. Expect highs of 18C.
Sunny intervals are expected on Sunday but this comes with light rain from 7am through to midnight. Temperatures will reach 17C.