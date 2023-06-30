News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Here's the weekend weather forecast for Lancaster and Morecambe

If you’re planning to get out and about over the weekend, here’s what you can expect from the weather.
By Debbie Butler
Published 30th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read

The sun is always a bonus and there are some sunny spells ahead but light rain and a fresh breeze are also likely.

This is the outlook from BBC Weather for today and the weekend ahead in the Lancaster district.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Friday, you can expect a moderate breeze with rain forecast throughout the day. Highest temperature is 17C.

Some sunny intervals are forecast this weekend in Lancaster and Morecambe.Some sunny intervals are forecast this weekend in Lancaster and Morecambe.
Some sunny intervals are forecast this weekend in Lancaster and Morecambe.
Most Popular

Saturday looks pretty similar but if you’re wanting to get out in the fresh air, from 6pm is set to be dry with some sunny intervals. Expect highs of 18C.

Sunny intervals are expected on Sunday but this comes with light rain from 7am through to midnight. Temperatures will reach 17C.

Related topics:MorecambeLancaster