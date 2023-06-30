The sun is always a bonus and there are some sunny spells ahead but light rain and a fresh breeze are also likely.

This is the outlook from BBC Weather for today and the weekend ahead in the Lancaster district.

On Friday, you can expect a moderate breeze with rain forecast throughout the day. Highest temperature is 17C.

Some sunny intervals are forecast this weekend in Lancaster and Morecambe.

Saturday looks pretty similar but if you’re wanting to get out in the fresh air, from 6pm is set to be dry with some sunny intervals. Expect highs of 18C.