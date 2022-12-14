News you can trust since 1837
Here's our latest picture gallery of Lancaster & Morecambe school nativity plays from the past

Here is our third instalment of children’s nativity play pictures taken from our Lancaster Guardian archives.

By Debbie Butler
3 minutes ago

We’ve found a selection of photos taken in the Lancaster district by our photographers from 1997, 2008 and 2010.

They’re sure to bring back fond memories of your little ones – and maybe even some embarrassing ones for the children!

Take a look and see if there’s anyone you recognise.

1. Christ Church School

Year 1 and 2 children at Christ Church CE School in Lancaster rehearse their production 'Happy Birthday Jesus' in 2009.

Photo: National World

2. Morecambe Road

The 2009 nativity play at Morecambe Road Primary School.

Photo: National World

3. Overton

Overton St Helen's School nativity from 2009.

Photo: National World

4. Cockerham

Cockerham Primary School nativity in 2009.

Photo: National World

Lancaster