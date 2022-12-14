Here's our latest picture gallery of Lancaster & Morecambe school nativity plays from the past

Here is our third instalment of children’s nativity play pictures taken from our Lancaster Guardian archives.

We’ve found a selection of photos taken in the Lancaster district by our photographers from 1997, 2008 and 2010.

They’re sure to bring back fond memories of your little ones – and maybe even some embarrassing ones for the children!

Take a look and see if there’s anyone you recognise.

1. Christ Church School Year 1 and 2 children at Christ Church CE School in Lancaster rehearse their production 'Happy Birthday Jesus' in 2009.

2. Morecambe Road The 2009 nativity play at Morecambe Road Primary School.

3. Overton Overton St Helen's School nativity from 2009.

4. Cockerham Cockerham Primary School nativity in 2009.