Applications are being invited for one of Lancaster’s most historic traditions.

This year Lancaster City Council will continue the longstanding custom of admitting new Freemen and Freewomen of the city.Traditionally the honour carried a number of privileges including the right to ‘pasture a limited number of beasts’ on the Marsh, to enter the city free from the payment of tolls and also to bring goods through toll gates for sale at the Lancaster Market.

Nowadays the role carries few rights, but remains popular amongst those who are proud of their heritage.

Both men and women are eligible to apply if they meet one of the following criteria:• To be the son or daughter of a Freeman or Freewoman.• To have served an apprenticeship to a Freeman or Freewoman of the City for a period of seven years.• To have been born within the old city boundaries*.• To have lived within the old city boundaries* for a period of seven consecutive years.

In each case, the applicant has to be at least 16 years of age.

New Freemen and Freewomen will be entered at a special court of admission on Saturday September 7 starting at 10am, and applications are now being invited.

Applicants are also required to attend the court in person and must bring with them a person who is willing to stand and vouch for their identity – for example a spouse, sibling or friend -

and swear an oath of allegiance to His Majesty the King, the Mayor and the city.

Application forms are available from the Mayor’s Office by emailing [email protected].