Here's how long Storm Babet's strong winds and rain will be battering Lancaster and Morecambe

Weather warnings have been issued for the Lancaster district with heavy rain and strong winds predicted from Friday into Saturday.
By Michelle Blade
Published 20th Oct 2023, 12:48 BST
BBC Weather says there is a yellow warning of rain from midnight on Friday October 20 which ends at 6am on Saturday, October 21.

A further spell of persistent and at times heavy rain could lead to some disruption from early Friday through to early Saturday.

- Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life

The Met Office have issued yellow weather warnings as heavy downpours and strong winds are set to hit as part of Storm Babet.The Met Office have issued yellow weather warnings as heavy downpours and strong winds are set to hit as part of Storm Babet.
- Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

- Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads

- Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible

- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

High tide at Morecambe in windy weather conditions. Picture by Michael Pearson.High tide at Morecambe in windy weather conditions. Picture by Michael Pearson.
- Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

There is also a yellow warning of wind from midnight on Friday, October 20 which ends at midnight on Saturday, October 21.

Strong easterly winds will continue through Friday, and also into Saturday for northeast England and eastern Scotland.

- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

On Friday in Lancaster, expect gusty winds and rain until at least 9pm and less gusty winds and rain throughout the night.

Highest temperature is 13 degrees.

On Saturday there will be light rain with a gentle breeze with the highest temperature of 12 degrees.

The rain will die out by 10pm.

On Sunday, October 22 in Lancaster you can expect sunny intervals and a moderate breeze with the highest temperature of 13 degrees.

There is a 7% chance of rain at 10pm on Sunday.

