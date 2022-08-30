Here's how Lancaster train passengers can travel for just £1

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £1 fares are available on bookings made online or through the Northern app, whilst stocks last, for travel between Tuesday September 6 and Thursday October 20, 2022*.

Tickets go on-sale at 10am today (August 30) at www.northernrailway.co.uk

The £1 promotional tickets must be booked seven days in advance of travel and are only available online, via Northern’s app and website.

Northern has launched a flash sale.

The £1 sale fares are spread across Northern’s nearly 2,000 services a day – with between 5-10% of service capacity up for grabs at the ‘flash sale’ rate. Some peak time services are excluded – as are those that are already expected to be busy in line with events happening across the region.