Here's how Lancaster train passengers can travel for just £1
Train operator, Northern, has launched a flash sale with more than 1,000,000 tickets for journeys across the North of England available for just £1.
The £1 fares are available on bookings made online or through the Northern app, whilst stocks last, for travel between Tuesday September 6 and Thursday October 20, 2022*.
Tickets go on-sale at 10am today (August 30) at www.northernrailway.co.uk
The £1 promotional tickets must be booked seven days in advance of travel and are only available online, via Northern’s app and website.
The £1 sale fares are spread across Northern’s nearly 2,000 services a day – with between 5-10% of service capacity up for grabs at the ‘flash sale’ rate. Some peak time services are excluded – as are those that are already expected to be busy in line with events happening across the region.
*Thursday, 13 October for services that originate in Nottingham and The Wirral.