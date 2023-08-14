Here's how Lancaster and Morecambe cafes, pubs and takeaways scored in latest food hygiene ratings
The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.
The rating is based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.
Businesses are rated from 0 to 5 with 5 being the top score.
The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following new ratings.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
• Rated 5: Buccelli's, Church Street, Lancaster; rated on August 1
• Rated 5: Cafe Irresistible, Fathers House Elim Church, Owen Road, Lancaster; rated on July 27
• Rated 4: Pavilion Cafe, Williamson Park, Wyresdale Road, Lancaster; rated on July 6
• Rated 1: Burgshake, St Leonards Gate, Lancaster; rated on on June 26
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
• Rated 5: The Pier Hotel, Marine Road Central, Morecambe; rated on July 31
Takeaways
• Rated 5: Ado's, Penny Street, Lancaster; rated on August 3
• Rated 5: Subway, Ryelands Service Station, Owen Road, Lancaster; rated on July 27
• Rated 3: Fish & Chips Yorkshire Street, Yorkshire Street West, Morecambe; rated on June 29
• Rated 3: Bowerham Chippy, Coulston Road, Lancaster; rated on June 20