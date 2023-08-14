The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The rating is based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Businesses are rated from 0 to 5 with 5 being the top score.

Buccelli's of Lancaster.

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following new ratings.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Buccelli's, Church Street, Lancaster; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Cafe Irresistible, Fathers House Elim Church, Owen Road, Lancaster; rated on July 27

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 4: Pavilion Cafe, Williamson Park, Wyresdale Road, Lancaster; rated on July 6

• Rated 1: Burgshake, St Leonards Gate, Lancaster; rated on on June 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: The Pier Hotel, Marine Road Central, Morecambe; rated on July 31

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Ado's, Penny Street, Lancaster; rated on August 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Subway, Ryelands Service Station, Owen Road, Lancaster; rated on July 27

• Rated 3: Fish & Chips Yorkshire Street, Yorkshire Street West, Morecambe; rated on June 29