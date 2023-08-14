News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Here's how Lancaster and Morecambe cafes, pubs and takeaways scored in latest food hygiene ratings

Food venues in Lancaster and Morecambe have been given fresh ratings for hygiene.
By Debbie Butler
Published 14th Aug 2023, 10:21 BST- 1 min read

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The rating is based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Businesses are rated from 0 to 5 with 5 being the top score.

Buccelli's of Lancaster.Buccelli's of Lancaster.
Buccelli's of Lancaster.
Most Popular

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following new ratings.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Buccelli's, Church Street, Lancaster; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Cafe Irresistible, Fathers House Elim Church, Owen Road, Lancaster; rated on July 27

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 4: Pavilion Cafe, Williamson Park, Wyresdale Road, Lancaster; rated on July 6

• Rated 1: Burgshake, St Leonards Gate, Lancaster; rated on on June 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: The Pier Hotel, Marine Road Central, Morecambe; rated on July 31

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Ado's, Penny Street, Lancaster; rated on August 3

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Subway, Ryelands Service Station, Owen Road, Lancaster; rated on July 27

• Rated 3: Fish & Chips Yorkshire Street, Yorkshire Street West, Morecambe; rated on June 29

• Rated 3: Bowerham Chippy, Coulston Road, Lancaster; rated on June 20