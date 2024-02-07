Here’s all you need to know about the vintage clothes 'kilo' sale in Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nine tonnes of handpicked vintage stock is brought to the event for you to have a rummage through.

Pick and mix men’s and women’s vintage clothing from the 60s-90s, including favourite branded names.

Stock is replenished all day so the rails will always be full and fresh, no matter what time you arrive.

A vintage clothes 'kilo' sale is coming to Lancaster.

Early bird 11am

Get in earlier with £3 early bird tickets for an exclusive shopping session. You do not need to leave after an hour.

General admission 12pm

12pm onwards is £2. Under 12s are free. Ticket time stated is just an arrival time, not an hourly slot. Tickets are non refundable nor transferable. They are only valid for the city and date stated.

Lancaster Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

You can arrive late for your slot but not earlier. You do not need to leave by a certain time.

If ticket slots are full, you can still walk up on the day. Ticket holders have priority entry which means you'll have to wait for space to free up inside but we get no shows and people that shop quickly.

What can you get for a kilo

Heavier items are capped at £20. If you find any item weighing 1 kilo or more you will only pay a maximum of £20 for that item. Please point out heavy items at the till to redeem your discount or goods will be weighed at £20 per kilo.

Returns policy

Items are sold as seen. Please check that you are happy with an item’s condition and price before purchase. Due to the nature of our stock once an order is paid for sadly it cannot be changed or returned. Please keep bags cable tied until you leave the event. This is your proof of purchase.

Refund policy

All tickets are non refundable, this includes for illness including covid or purchasing incorrect times. They also cannot be transferred to other events. You can alway arrive late for ticket slots, just not earlier than your stated time.

Cash and card accepted

Once you've bagged your vintage haul, head over to the weighing stations where the friendly team will let you know how much your haul will cost.

Social media

Visit https://worththeweightvintage.com/collections/all to shop now.

The Lancaster vintage kilo sale takes place at Lancaster Town Hall on Saturday, February 17, from 11am-5pm.