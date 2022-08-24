Here's 10 things you might not have thought of doing in Lancaster

There's certainly no shortage of things to do in Lancaster whatever your age or budget.
We’ve taken a look at 10 great attractions that might appeal if you’re looking for something a little bit different to do.
We hope we’ve given you some food for thought for when you’re planning your next day out.
1. Lancashire Police Museum, Lancaster
Lancaster’s newest attraction is inside one of its oldest - the Castle - and among its exhibits is the bath where notorious murderer, Buck Ruxton, dismembered his wife and maid in 1935. The investigation into the killings led to the birth of modern forensics. Full details at https://www.lancashirepolicemuseum.co.uk/
Photo: Daniel Martino
2. Crook O’Lune Circular Walk
A riverside wander along the Lune from Caton to Aughton, before climbing to admire the stunning views across the valley and returning across green pastureland. The walk will take you around three hours. You'll find full directions at https://visitlancaster.org.uk/things-to-do/walking/crook-olune-circular-walk/
Photo: Marcus Leeming
3. Kingfisher Cruises on Lancaster Canal
By day or by night, discover the full splendour of a panoramic view aboard the Kingfisher. Enjoy a festive or relaxing cruise while sailing the Lancaster Canal. Themed events include Fish, Chip & Quiz Cruises, Lancashire Hot Pot & Quiz Cruises, Cream Tea, ABBA Party, Motown Party, 60s 70s 80s Party Nights and Magical Santa Cruises. Book at https://www.kingfishercruise.co.uk/
Photo: National World
4. Black Axe Throwing Co, Lancaster
Black Axe Throwing, at Kanteena in Lancaster's Brewery Lane, is fast paced, super competitive and a whole lot of fun. From safety basics to landing that all important bullseye to win the competition, the expert team of instructors will show you how to be an axe throwing master. Go to https://blackaxethrowing.com
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard