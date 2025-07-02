Here is why scaffolding is up at iconic Midland hotel in Morecambe

Scaffolding is up at The Midland hotel in Morecambe and owners The Inn Collection Group have explained why.

Lancaster Guardian noticed scaffolding had been erected at The Midland after viewing a video of the Armed Forces Day parade walking right past it along the promenade, so we approached them for a comment.

General manager at The Midland, Andy Lemm, said: "The Armed Forces Day celebrations were a fantastic event to be involved in and support, it was great to see so many people enjoying everything that Morecambe has to offer.

“We are indeed carrying out work at the moment, the scaffolding that is up to the height of the first floor is so we can make The Sun Terrace roof watertight.

The Midland Hotel, Morecambe. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.

"As many visitors to The Midland will be aware this has leaked for well over 10 years and we have made the decision not to do a temporary fix as has been the case in past years, but instead to fix the issue permanently.

“In addition to the roof work and although nothing to do with the scaffolding, the building is indeed currently being cleaned, this is being done using a system that will not damage the render, unlike previously when a large industrial pressure washer was used.

“All works are to ensure the long-term future of this iconic building, something we all want.”

Last year The Midland hotel came under fire on Facebook because the building ‘needed a lick of paint’ and were also criticised for the new beer garden on the lawn.