Here is why part of Northgate on Morecambe’s White Lund is closed
One side of Northgate is closed to traffic, meaning motorists are unable to turn right at the four way traffic lights on the Bay Gateway.
The road is expected to be closed until March 19.
On the Lancashire County Council roadworks bulletin it said: “Road closed: Northgate, Heaton with Oxcliffe.
“Closed from March 13 to March 19.
“Utility repair and maintenance works.
“Excavate to standard depth, open cut in footway to repair underground low voltage mains/service cable fault to restore loss of supply, followed by reinstatement.
“One way road closure required for pedestrian provisions, a grab wagon and reinstatement support vehicles.”
Electricity North West are doing the work.