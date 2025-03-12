Here is why Lancaster tip was shut along with others across the region

A county councillor has said why Salt Ayre tip in Lancaster was shut yesterday (Wednesday).

A member of the public posted on Facebook on Wednesday: “Salt Ayre recycling centre is closed for the second day, does anyone have any idea when it will open as I have spent the last hour trying to find out without success.

Councillor Charlie Edwards said on his Facebook page: “The motorway closures this week have caused a complete backlog in the system. The wagons used to empty the tip haven’t been able to get

to Salt Ayre or get where they need to then dispose of the waste, so all the bins at Salt Ayre are now full and hence why there has been no access today.

Salt Ayre Household Waste Recycling Centre, Lancaster.

"It isn’t just Lancaster tip, it’s across the network.

“I’ve been told that they are clearing the backlog as quickly as they can and Lancaster will be back open fully as soon as possible.

“I hope this information helps.”

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "Recent closures on the M6 caused traffic issues and impacted a number of recycling centres to the north and west of Preston as our transport contractor could not get to them to service them.

"The transport contractor drafted in extra wagons in a bid to catch up. Lancaster had to close briefly this morning (Thursday) but reopened after an hour.

"We apologise for any inconvenience that this caused."

On Monday, March 10 and overnight there were severe delays after an accident involving a lorry which came to rest on the central reservation between junctions 31 and 32 northbound by Preston.

There were reports of some commuters having to abandon their vehicles in the surrounding areas and massive tailbacks.

Lancashire Police confirmed the lorry driver, a man, was taken to hospital from the scene for treatment.