Here is why Lancaster city centre McDonald’s restaurant is closed
Hoarding is up outside the popular restaurant and signs have been posted.
One sign says: “Preparing…...we’re busy making some exciting changes. We reopen on August 28. Visit us nearby at Caton Road, LA1 3PE.”
A spokesman for McDonald’s said: “Our Lancaster Cheapside restaurant is currently undergoing a refurbishment as part of our Convenience of the Future programme.
"The revamp will improve the experience of both our customers and our restaurant team, and we look forward to welcoming our customers back at the end of August.”
The ambitious ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant revamp programme combines a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.
A McDonald’s spokesman said: “Our Convenience of the Future programme will see us reimagine each restaurant to make our customers’ McDonald’s experience quicker, easier, and more convenient.