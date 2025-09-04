Here is where bodies of those who built 18th century Lancaster came to rest after being exhumed to make way for new shopping centre

Cities have been likened to living things: over time they adapt and change, some things survive, and some are lost through age or destruction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 1960’s were an exciting time: Peoples tastes in shopping were changing even then, and many city planners dreamed of exciting arcades filled with everything the shopper needed.

But where to put them?

In the early part of the sixties, some in Lancaster wanted such a shopping centre - this has eventually become the St Nicholas Arcade we know now.

Some of the headstones today at Lancaster Cemetery. Photo: Shaun Corkerry.

But in the process an entire street disappeared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I wondered what happened to the small Unitarian Chapel in St Nicholas Street and what became of those who rested in its graveyard.

Dissenters (those who did not conform to the established church) met in a Chapel from 1687.

From 1721 they began to meet in a building near St Nicholas Street, and in 1786 a new Chapel was built.

Some of the headstones today at Lancaster Cemetery. Photo: Shaun Corkerry.

Originally the Chapel was used by Presbyterians but following a doctrinal spilt within the church they left for Queen Street Chapel, and from 1879 this building was used by the Unitarians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1963 the site for the new shopping centre being agreed upon, it was clear it was necessary to demolish the Chapel and clear the graveyard.

The Chapel continued in use in the meantime.

In March 1965 the Guardian had published an article highlighting difficulties with the proposed exhumations: it appeared that around 20-30 years earlier the headstones had been removed and

In October 1965 the Lancaster Guardian reported that five council workers had been given £25 each in recognition of the work they had done during the exhumation.

laid flat at the top of the incline leading to the Chapel with no regard to the original burial plots, nor, it seemed, was there an accurate plot record of the supposed 200 (or most likely more) burials.

The article went on to say that some burials went as far back as 1730, with no burials since roughly 1840.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The preserved headstones showed that five or more people were buried in each plot, and the remaining burial area was grassed over.

The last service at the Chapel took place in late March 1965.

The headstones laid flat c September 1964. Behind the Chapel was a Sunday School (Lancaster City Museum)

On April 9, 1965, the Lancaster Guardian published an exhumation notice, and there was an appeal for relatives of those buried there.

In June 1965, the Visitor reported that exhumations were ready to commence, it added that only three people had contacted the Council regarding their relatives, and no one had objected to their

removal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also mentioned that at least one person was reported to have been buried standing up! (a common ploy to save space).

The exact date of the exhumations was not given but it was stated that council officials would be present, and the work would take place at night.

The difficult and unpleasant work was carried out by Lancaster corporation workers and in October 1965 the Guardian reported that five council workers had been given £25 each in recognition of the work they had done.

A map of the area of St Nicholas Street where the chapel was in 1880. Photo: Shaun Corkerry.

What became of the gravestones and the remains of those exhumed has been a vexed question from time to time on a well-known Lancaster Facebook group and elsewhere!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The headstones were taken to Lancaster Cemetery and can be seen to this day stacked behind one of the funerary chapels at the top of the cemetery - the original idea was that these would be re-erected or used to make a suitable memorial, and that would be a grand idea as they are deteriorating rapidly.

Through the kindness of the Cemeteries Office at Lancaster City Council we have been able to determine that the graves for re-burial of individuals from the churchyard took place in late 1965

and are Grave Numbers 584-618 and Graves 630-675 – Section G – Consecrated.

There are no identified burials - if remains of more than one person were exhumed from a single grave, you would not be able to accurately confirm those to whom they belonged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over time, the remains and surrounding coffin would degrade and separate. Of course, identification was not helped by the decision to re-locate the headstones in the inter war era.

Also, due to the age of the remains, it is unlikely that they would be very substantial for each individual.

Therefore, we can assume that numerous sets of remains would have been interred in small containers within the same grave.

However, we can put names to some of those buried from the burial and baptism registers which have been preserved in Manchester- these show burials from 1771-1836.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also a few names visible on the stacked headstones.

On the visible headstones can be made out the names of Abigail Dalrymple and her two infant children who died in 1779 and 1786, (Captain William Dalrymple died in April 1802) Joshua Hills who

died in 1798 aged sixty-six, and Christopher Sherson who died in September 1809 aged thirty-nine.

From the burial and baptism registers we can see that Christopher Sherson was an ironmonger - he had provided equipment for the Loyal Lancaster Volunteer Regiment in 1796, and Captain

Dalrymple was a sea Captain and Merchant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other personalities were Thomas Holt, a Watchman, who died in 1775 and his family, and Matthew Proudfoot, the guard of the Mail Coach to Carlisle!

Trades recorded included Turners, Merchants, and Shipwrights.

Well-known local names included the Gaskells, Nobles, and the Armstrongs.

At Least two Ministers of the Chapel were buried in the graveyard and the memorial of one - James Daye - recorded he was Minister for 34 years and died in 1770.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those buried in St Nicholas Street Chapel represented those who built 18th century Lancaster – mostly the town we know today, and I hope they have all found peace in their final place of rest.

As to where the remains of the chapel and graveyard are - in today’s terms they would be under the multi-storey car park which is in turn under Boots and Superdrug.