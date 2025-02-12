Here is when new The Range store will be opening in Morecambe
The Range which sells everyday essentials including furniture, bedding, curtains, DIY, garden stuff and more, will be opening in the Hillmore Way store on February 28, they said on their website at https://www.therange.co.uk/stores/morecambe-2/
Homebase Morecambe closed on February 9 after having a massive closing down sale for weeks.
The Range is a popular home and garden retailer with more than 200 stores nationwide.
The Range have been contacted for comment.
The Homebase store on Hillmore Way in the town was not on a list of shops up for sale after the DIY giants went into administration in November.
When Homebase fell into administration Chris Dawson, owner of The Range, rescued 70 stores in a pre-pack deal.
It is understood the stores to have launched sales were not included in the sale, it has been reported (including Morecambe).
The deal with Mr Dawson also included the 40-year-old brand and its website.
All 70 stores sold are set to be rebranded as The Range superstores.
The new stores will ensure the Homebase brand continues with 'Garden Centres by Homebase' and 'Kitchens by Homebase', with the hope of creating 1,600 jobs by the end of 2025.
Alex Simpkin, group chief executive at CDS Superstores, said: "While those Homebase stores acquired by CDS will continue to trade as they are during the transition period, we’re focused on ensuring a seamless transfer of these locations into our new store format."
The stores which have been saved by CDS remain unknown.