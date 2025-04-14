Here is when Morecambe McDonald’s is reopening after revamp

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe McDonald’s has closed for the past few weeks for a major revamp and will be reopening on Tuesday, (April 15) at 11am, said the manager.

The restaurant at Sunnyfield, Morecambe Road, closed on Monday, March 10 for work to take place.

It has gone through a ‘convenience of the future’ refurbishment.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “Convenience of the Future upgrades include:

Morecambe McDonald's has been undergoing a refurbishment.

*An improved restaurant experience: in removing the front counter we’ve been able to create dedicated areas to cater for our different sales channels, more space for our customers to enjoy their meal and shorter queues.

*Dedicated courier waiting area: fostering a more relaxing environment for our customers and courier partners.

*Improved carpark layout: meaning it’s much easier for Drive-Thru and Click & Collect customers to get to their order.

*A new kitchen design: bringing in a bigger order assembly area meaning crew are able to serve more quickly and efficiently, and with greater order accuracy than ever before.

*Improved spaces for our crew: like upgraded crew rooms that have been revamped and repositioned to ensure more natural light.

The spokesperson added: “The revamp will improve the experience of both our customers and our restaurant team, and we look forward to welcoming our customers back on April 15.”

