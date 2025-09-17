Here is when Lancaster's newest cocktail bar is opening
After months of jungle madness, swing hammers, climbing walls and getting the place ready, the doors to Lancaster’s newest cocktail bar are finally opening.
Step inside Mono Loco – where mixology meets magic. A space built for locals, powered by community, fuelled by cocktails.
Mono Loco Cocktail bar is at 52 Market Street, Lancaster, LA1 1HS.
Doors swing open on Thursday, September 18, at 4pm.
Cocktails evolved. Mischief served neat. The jungle just got louder.
Gather your tribe. Tag your crew. The wild side of Lancaster is calling…