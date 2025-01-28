Here is when Homebase in Morecambe will finally close – and what will happen to the store next

By Michelle Blade
Published 28th Jan 2025, 11:19 GMT
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 11:20 GMT
Homebase in Morecambe is holding a closing down sale for the ‘last few days’ according to a sign put up outside the store.

The store on Hillmore Way is offering 90% off stock after the DIY giant went into administration last year.

Customers have been told that Homebase Morecambe is shutting on February 9, and we understand the store will be closed for three weeks after that before it opens as a The Range store.

The Range have been approached for comment.

Homebase in Morecambe is holding a closing down sale with 90% off stock.

The Range is a popular home and garden retailer with more than 200 stores nationwide.

The store on Hillmore Way in the town was not on a list of shops up for sale after the DIY giants went into administration in November.

When Homebase fell into administration Chris Dawson, owner of The Range, rescued 70 stores in a pre-pack deal.

It is understood the stores to have launched sales were not included in the sale, it has been reported (including Morecambe).

The deal with Mr Dawson also included the 40-year-old brand and its website.

All 70 stores sold are set to be rebranded as The Range superstores.

The new stores will ensure the Homebase brand continues with 'Garden Centres by Homebase' and 'Kitchens by Homebase', with the hope of creating 1,600 jobs by the end of 2025.

Alex Simpkin, group chief executive at CDS Superstores, said: "While those Homebase stores acquired by CDS will continue to trade as they are during the transition period, we’re focused on ensuring a seamless transfer of these locations into our new store format."

The stores which have been saved by CDS remain unknown.

