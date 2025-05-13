Here is when a new clothing shop is opening in Morecambe

A new clothing is opening in Morecambe town centre.

A new clothing shop is opening in Morecambe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nord Buck Brand will be opening in the Plaza Shopping Arcade, Queen Street, Morecambe on Thursday, May 22.

The shop sells men’s, women’s and children’s clothing including t-shirts, hoodies, joggers, headwear and accessories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Nord Buck Brand said: “It’s finally here, opening time! We are just putting the final touches on the shop in time for our opening day on Thursday May 22!

“We will be open from 10am to 3pm Tuesday to Friday and 10am to 2pm Saturday's.

“Our first 15 customers will receive a welcome reward*.”

*Customer reward will be redeemable with their first purchase.

The spokesman added: “Nord Buck (meaning Northern Stag) is more than just a brand, our brand has a strong message of togetherness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our clothing tells a story of who we are. This enables us to get our message out there and share our designs with the world!”

Visit https://nordbuckbrand.co.uk/ and sign up to their mailing list to get 15% off your first order.