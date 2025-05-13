Here is when a new clothing shop is opening in Morecambe

By Michelle Blade
Published 13th May 2025, 15:44 BST
A new clothing shop is opening in Morecambe.

Nord Buck Brand will be opening in the Plaza Shopping Arcade, Queen Street, Morecambe on Thursday, May 22.

The shop sells men’s, women’s and children’s clothing including t-shirts, hoodies, joggers, headwear and accessories.

A spokesman for Nord Buck Brand said: “It’s finally here, opening time! We are just putting the final touches on the shop in time for our opening day on Thursday May 22!

“We will be open from 10am to 3pm Tuesday to Friday and 10am to 2pm Saturday's.

“Our first 15 customers will receive a welcome reward*.”

*Customer reward will be redeemable with their first purchase.

The spokesman added: “Nord Buck (meaning Northern Stag) is more than just a brand, our brand has a strong message of togetherness.

"Our clothing tells a story of who we are. This enables us to get our message out there and share our designs with the world!”

Visit https://nordbuckbrand.co.uk/ and sign up to their mailing list to get 15% off your first order.

