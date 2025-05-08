‘Here’ is Lancaster teacher’s latest art exhibition in the city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancaster-based artist and teacher Emma Field brings her unique vision to the forefront in her latest exhibition, ‘Here’.

A Burnley native and Fine Art graduate from St Martin’s College, Lancaster, Emma spent a decade teaching art in South-East London before returning to the North-West.

This move rekindled her deep connection to the region’s landscapes, inspiring a body of work that merges memory, place, and painterly expression.

‘Here’ is an intimate and evocative exhibition that invites visitors to rediscover local landmarks (including Lancaster’s beloved Williamson Park) through Emma’s eyes.

Lancaster teacher Emma Field is holding an exhibition of her art at Tuck in the city.

Working mostly in oil and watercolour, she transforms scenes from everyday family walks into vivid, atmospheric landscapes.

Her paintings blend expressive mark-making with exaggerated colour, balancing intuitive experimentation with a strong sense of place.

Each piece captures the quiet magic of nature’s details - winding woodland paths, expansive hillsides and distant coastal horizons - evoking both personal memories and universal

experiences of discovery.

Here will be exhibited at Tuck, Meeting House Lane, Lancaster, until June.