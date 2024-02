Home sales company Property Solvers uses Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country.

Their figures, which were last updated in October 2023, include streets in and around Lancaster and Morecambe.

So which ones are the most expensive?

Here we've rounded up the 14 most expensive streets in the Lancaster area and their average sale price, from highest to lowest.

1 . Prospect Drive, Hest Bank LA2 6HX The average property price is £805,000. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Castle Park, Lancaster LA1 1YQ The average property price is £615,000. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster LA1 5BE The average property price is £610,000. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Ashworth Drive, Hest Bank LA2 6EY The average property price is £603,333. Photo: Google Photo Sales