Here are the six lucky winners of our competition to win a copy of the new Monopoly: Lancaster Edition board game
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Lancaster edition of this iconic game honours the city of Lancaster with more than 30 landmarks featured on the board.
The Ashton Memorial gets to land on the top Mayfair spot while Lancaster Priory takes up occupancy on Old Kent Road.
Five charities get to ‘Pass GO’ – St John’s Hospice, Team Reece, Animal Care, Lancaster Community Music Centre and The Olive Branch.
The Chance and Community Chest cards have also been customised, with one even sending players back three spaces for ‘getting stuck in traffic on Skerton Bridge’.
We can now announce that our six lucky competition winners are Sherri Guiton, Lisa Cull, Joe Barnes, Rachael Hamilton, Jane Wareing and Lynn Woodruff.
They have all been contacted are are looking forward to receiving their prize.