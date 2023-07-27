Here are the pubs, cafes, shops and other businesses in Morecambe where your dogs are welcome
Morecambe BID and We Love Morecambe have joined forces to help promote businesses who accept dogs.
They have designed an easy-to-read sticker businesses can place in the window at the front of their premises so people know that they love dogs and are dog friendly.
If you're a business and would like a sticker, you just need to contact We Love Morecambe and they’ll drop one off.
Here are the businesses in the BID zone which will be proudly displaying the stickers so far.
Pubs and hotels
Embargo Bar
The Masons Hotel
The Royal Hotel
The Kings Arms Hotel
Harry’s Bar
The Palatine
The Pier Hotel
The Smugglers Den
The Midland Hotel
The Morecambe Hotel
Cafés
Lewis' Café
Bay Café
Clock Tower Café
Sanctuary Café
The Bay Double Bubble
Rita's
Winter Gardens
Ralphies Café
Café of Eden
Brew Me Sunshine
Shops and other businesses
Fellas Barber Shop
The Beach Bird
Same As It Never Was
Festival Market
Briggs Shoes
Little Shop of Hobbies
Troutflies
Far Place Animal Rescue
Treasure Island
The Old Pier Bookshop
Bay Travel
Pottyroo’s