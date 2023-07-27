Here are the pubs, cafes, shops and other businesses in Morecambe where your dogs are welcome

Morecambe BID and We Love Morecambe have joined forces to help promote businesses who accept dogs.

They have designed an easy-to-read sticker businesses can place in the window at the front of their premises so people know that they love dogs and are dog friendly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you're a business and would like a sticker, you just need to contact We Love Morecambe and they’ll drop one off.

Morecambe businesses' new dog-friendly window stickers.

Here are the businesses in the BID zone which will be proudly displaying the stickers so far.

Pubs and hotels

Embargo Bar

The Masons Hotel

The Royal Hotel

The Kings Arms Hotel

Harry’s Bar

The Palatine

The Pier Hotel

The Smugglers Den

The Midland Hotel

The Morecambe Hotel

Cafés

Lewis' Café

Bay Café

Clock Tower Café

Sanctuary Café

The Bay Double Bubble

Rita's

Winter Gardens

Ralphies Café

Café of Eden

Brew Me Sunshine

Shops and other businesses

Fellas Barber Shop

The Beach Bird

Same As It Never Was

Festival Market

Briggs Shoes

Little Shop of Hobbies

Troutflies

Far Place Animal Rescue

Treasure Island

The Old Pier Bookshop

Bay Travel