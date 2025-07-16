Here are the latest reviews of The Bay Fringe festival acts in Morecambe and Carnforth

The Bay Fringe performing arts festival incorporating Morecambe, Carnforth and Barrow Fringes is running until July 29.

Here we bring you the latest reviews of acts by members of the public.

Tom Owen - Zero Hours Contract Dad

He took to the stage, or a corner of the marvellous Royal and Shaker bar with a cheeky chappy confidence that belied his experience. His first memory of his nice grandma was a shocker! This debut hour was a mixture of scathing, dark one liners married with an overarching story about his father skewered through the lens of his own recent fatherhood. A ripe subject humourously dissected. He’s one to watch. A promising first hour from someone really works the room.

Mel Byron.

3/5 Paul Simeon

Mary Bourke

Genuinely hilarious stand up comedy consisting of meandering anecdotes peppered with witty one liners that are incredibly quotable. Despite myself not exactly being the target audience which is women over 30, it was thoroughly enjoyable.

4/5 Dorian Ralston

John Potter.

Sister Christian

Utilising the character of Sister Christian to tell absurd anecdotes with just a hint of sarcasm, Morecambe’s local variety host is back with a new act for this year’s fringe festival. While there may be a few references that fly over the heads of the unconfirmed, Sister Christian invites the viewer to suspend their disbelief as she weaves bizarre and humorous tales of life within the convent.

3/5 Dorian Ralston

Chris Smith

Mary Bourke.

A stand-up show that relies on clever wordplay to find humour in almost universal experiences. Aimed at a slightly older audience, he recounts tales of painful sunburnt holidays, run-in’s at airport security with the grandkids and avocado bathrooms.

3/5 Dorian Ralston

Peter Edge Parental guidance required

As the title suggests some humour was risqué but told with an endearing, earthy, lovable, Scouse manner. A master of the craft, he aims his material squarely at his audience. True life tales of parenthood peppered with rib cracking asides. Kept the audience enthralled, and eating out of his hand.

Captain the Butcher reality.

5/5 Paul Simeon

John Potter

A charming retrospective on music hall set in 1953, providing an assortment of witty tales of the past accompanied by music hall style songs. Despite the light tone he was unafraid to confront the darker parts of history, with a genuinely haunting conversation of the Afghan war, and other atrocities that still feel pertinent over a century later.

4/5 Dorian Ralston

Helen Logan: Fanny F’Free

Hilarious, Logan as Fanny F’Free (in no way affiliated with Nanny McPhee, property of universal studios). In her quest to help fix the nation's pathetic men with her five rules, she utilises parody song, audience participation and comedic props to teach memorable and valuable lessons, rounded off by a shocking twist ending.

Sarah Atwell.

4/5 Dorian Ralston

Mel Byron

Touching on subjects of aging, the menopause, therapy and employment, Byron uses a combination of great crowd work and hilarious recurring bits in her stand-up set. Whether it’s riveting stories or just ‘the people friend’, Mel Byron’s excellent delivery and infectious warmth lead to a thoroughly enjoyable experience.

5/5 Dorian Ralston

Tom Hands

A supporting ten minute spot, Hands delivered some great material that showed a lot of potential. With more experience and the confidence that comes with it, Hans could put on an incredible show.

3/5 Dorian Ralston

JR Sharaf

Taking the audience on a comedic rollercoaster, Sharaf was unafraid to allow for a few dead moments. Jumping between talks of Netflix true crime and the realities of growing up in Pakistan, and drifting into darker subjects. He’s at his strongest when drawing from personal experience. Sharaf concluded his set with a passionate poem leaving us on a mellow optimistic note.

3/5 Dorian Ralston

Lynda Williams

While it may slightly stretch the definition of cabaret, Williams provides an informative (if sometimes scary) science lesson. Balancing discussion of nuclear bomb testing and the end of the human race with humour and catchy comedic songs that leave the audience with a better understanding of the science behind weapons manufacturing. Through her act, Atomic Cabaret, Williams sheds light on human rights issues and questions the political climate that encourages the stockpiling of nuclear warheads.

5/5 Dorian Ralston

Tim Bigelowe : Landlubber

Taking command of the Palantine Bar, Tim Bigelowe has developed considerably in twelve months. The stage time shows. A laid back crusty hippy persona on the outside but he is on his comedy journey. On the strength of his charisma, crowdwork, and material, he’s on his way to be something magical. The sky is the limit, or maybe the cosmos!

4/5 Paul Simeon

Pauline Vallance - Song Swap-o-rama.

The lyrics of Psycho Killer sung to the tune of Wouldn’t it be Lovely (and many other unexpected combinations), accompanied on the Celtic Harp, with a variety of suitable hats. All good esoteric fun. The mismatch of tune and lyric is sometimes confusing (I know that tune but just can’t place it) and often laugh-out-loud funny. There is plenty of audience participation with a pop quiz element, as we are asked if we can identify the tune and lyrics after each number. A fantastic hour of entertainment for music nerds.

5/5 John Potter

Wedding Bells!

A compelling debut by Josh Dixon, exploring one boy’s journey from teenage angst to self-discovery. Realising he’s gay at 14 too afraid to come out, he kisses a girl, in a haze of confusion and social expectation. He finally finds love at university, yet still hides the truth from his family. The cost of hiding takes its toll. There are clever character shifts, humour and lively use of the performance space. The piece is full of energy and heart. One intimate scene of first-time sex is handled with sensitivity and honesty, never gratuitous. This performance is brave and beautifully crafted.

4/5 Gwen Atkinson

Stuart Thomas - Bad Fatty WIP

This was a work in progress from a new comedian. Morecambe, now the Bay Fringe, is where a lot of comics on their way up to Edinburgh, the biggest arts festival and market in the world, try out their new material before they try to make it big. The jokes that landed were well thought out, sharp and had flair, and so were the ones that didn’t. This comedian is definitely in the one to watch column. Expect great things! (Three stars only because of the work in progress style!)

3/5 Paul Simeon

Stan Skinny: Captain The Butcher Reality - Manhood!

Doing his almighty best to disinfect the testosterone fuelled male youth from Andrew Tate’s toxic incellicism, Captain the Butcher Reality returns in a new show distilling manhood into twelve and a quarter rules. If the surreal antics of Vic and Bob, the league of G, the Python’s and the Goons is your thing, then Stan Skinny is for you. I thought it was magic. No spoilers but a wonderful finish with redemption, hope and joy.

5/5 Paul Simeon

Sarah Atwell

This was a poetry set drawn from her forthcoming debut collection. Assured, a performance poet, she handled the stage and audience bringing them onboard through poems that covered a stark range of subjects, solo parenting through the apocalypse (covid) to finding pieces of children in rubble. One to watch, and poetry promoters, one to book!

4/5 Matt Panesh

Kate McCabe and Adam Perrott: Name of the Dame

A riotous mix of zingers, bangers and clangers! Comedic styles collide in this faux noir, clever wordplay, a desperate dick, a dame who’s a flame, moider, suspects and macguffins abound. The 39 Steps meets the Maltese Falcon via cabaret theatre.

5/5 Paul Simeon