Here are the latest new hygiene ratings for food venues in Lancaster and Morecambe

New hygiene scores have been awarded to several food venues in Lancaster and Morecambe.
By Debbie Butler
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 10:13 BST- 1 min read
The Food Standards Agency website shows the following new ratings.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Anatolia Turkish Restaurant, Market Street, Lancaster; rated on September 8

The Pendle Witch has been awarded a new food hygiene rating.The Pendle Witch has been awarded a new food hygiene rating.
• Rated 4: Trungs, Main Road, Bolton-le-Sands; rated on September 12

• Rated 3: The Beach House Cafe, Regent Road, Morecambe; rated on August 11

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: The Pendle Witch, Penny Street, Lancaster; rated on September 7

• Rated 5: The Sun Hotel, Church Street, Lancaster; rated on September 1

• Rated 4: Harry's Bar, Marine Road Central, Morecambe; rated on August 15

• Rated 3: Fleece Inn, Abbeystead Road, Over Wyresdale; rated on August 15

Takeaways

• Rated 3: Neptune Fish and Chips, Scotforth Road, Lancaster; rated on August 14

Food hygiene ratings explained

The food hygiene score reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The score is based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

