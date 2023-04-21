News you can trust since 1837
Here are the highest-rated gyms in Lancaster and Morecambe according to Google reviews

Warmer weather and thoughts of summer holidays mean it’s time for some people to seriously focus on getting into shape.

By Debbie Butler
Published 21st Apr 2023, 16:27 BST

Gym memberships provide a range of benefits including access to classes and personal training sessions. Whether you’re looking to start a weight-loss journey, improve your general fitness or simply want to look good on the beach this summer, there’s something available to suit your needs.

We’ve taken 9 of the highest-rated gyms in Lancaster and Morecambe according to Google reviews. They all have a rating of 4.5 or above and at least 15 reviews.

Happy training!

Fitness Formation in North Road, Lancaster, has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 110 Google reviews. Telephone 01524 389500.

1. Fitness Formation

Fitness Formation in North Road, Lancaster, has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 110 Google reviews. Telephone 01524 389500. Photo: Google

3-1-5 Health Club at Mannin Way, Lancaster, has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 325 Google reviews. Telephone 015242 37315.

2. 3-1-5 Health Club

3-1-5 Health Club at Mannin Way, Lancaster, has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 325 Google reviews. Telephone 015242 37315. Photo: 3-1-5 Health Club

Crossfit Central Lancaster at Lansil Walk, Lansil Industrial Estate, Lancaster, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 36 Google reviews. Telephone 07976 457270.

3. CrossFit Central Lancaster

Crossfit Central Lancaster at Lansil Walk, Lansil Industrial Estate, Lancaster, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 36 Google reviews. Telephone 07976 457270. Photo: Submit

University of Cumbria Sports Complex at Bowerham Road, Lancaster, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 81 Google reviews. Telephone 01524 590841.

4. University of Cumbria Sport Complex

University of Cumbria Sports Complex at Bowerham Road, Lancaster, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 81 Google reviews. Telephone 01524 590841. Photo: Submit

