Here are the exact dates when fifth series of Morecambe ITV drama The Bay will hit your TV screens

ITV has confirmed that The Bay will return to ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday March 2 at 9pm.

The Morecambe-based crime drama was last on our screens for its fourth run in 2023 and was renewed for a fifth outing soon after that season aired, but it's taken a couple of years to actually arrive.

Daragh Carville, screenwriter and co-creator of The Bay posted on X: “Delighted to confirm that The Bay is back! Series 5 begins on ITV and ITVX on Sunday March 2 at 9pm, with Episode 2 following on Monday March 3 and Episode 3 on Tuesday March 4. Eps 4 - 6 will follow the week after.”

Marsha Thomason – who took over from Morven Christie as series lead for season 3 in 2022 – will return as family liaison officer DS Jenn Townsend, who will once again be tasked with investigating a shocking crime.

Meanwhile, other regular cast members back for the new season include Daniel Ryan as DI Anthony 'Tony' Manning, Erin Shanagher as DS Karen Hobson and Andrew Dowbiggin as DS James Clarke.

There are also new arrivals in the shape of Happy Valley star Olwen May and The Full Monty's Tara Lynne O’Neill, while some more returnees include Barry Sloane as Chris Fischer, Georgia Scholes as his daughter Erin, and David Carpenter and Emme Hayes as Jenn’s children Conor and Maddie.

A synopsis for the new run teases: "When 23-year-old university student Hannah is found dead on the edge of the docks, Morecambe’s MIU team has another case to solve – Jenn, who is returning to work following the death of her father, pushes aside her own grief to support Hannah’s bitterly divided family.

"With the stakes of the investigation high, Jenn and the team dig deeper into the case, uncovering hidden friendships and secret liaisons as anger rises in the student community."

It continues: "As the intensity increases and the team peel back the complicated layers of Hannah’s life and the secrets within it, Jenn must reconcile her personal and professional struggles as she grapples to solve the case, come to terms with her own loss, and build bridges with her family."

The series is co-created and written by Daragh Carville, and the first three episodes of the new run will be directed by actor Shaun Evans – known for his roles on Endeavour and Vigil.

