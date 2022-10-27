News you can trust since 1837
Here are some more old pictures of reception classes in Lancaster & Morecambe

In a few weeks, the Lancaster Guardian and Morecambe Visitor will be publishing our School Starters supplement featuring pictures of the new reception class pupils across the district.

By Debbie Butler
3 hours ago
Updated 27th Oct 2022, 9:23am

The supplement is expected to be in The Visitor newspaper on November 15 and the Guardian on November 17.

In the meantime, here’s another look back through our archives at some of the pictures we’ve taken over the years of reception class children during their first days at school.

1. St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Morecambe

Reception class in 2008.

Photo: National World

2. Lancaster Road Primary School, Morecambe

One of the reception classes in 2008.

Photo: National World

3. Lancaster Road School, Morecambe

One of the two 2008 reception classes.

Photo: National World

4. St Wilfrid's Church of England Primary School, Halton

The 2009 reception class.

Photo: Kevin Walsh

