Here are some more old pictures of reception classes in Lancaster & Morecambe
In a few weeks, the Lancaster Guardian and Morecambe Visitor will be publishing our School Starters supplement featuring pictures of the new reception class pupils across the district.
By Debbie Butler
3 hours ago
Updated
27th Oct 2022, 9:23am
The supplement is expected to be in The Visitor newspaper on November 15 and the Guardian on November 17.
In the meantime, here’s another look back through our archives at some of the pictures we’ve taken over the years of reception class children during their first days at school.
