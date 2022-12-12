Here are some more Lancaster children's nativity play pictures from our archives

Here are some more children’s nativity play pictures taken from our Lancaster Guardian archives.

We’ve found a selection of photos taken in the Lancaster district by our photographers between 2012 and 2015.

They’re sure to bring back fond memories of your little ones – and maybe even some embarrassing ones for the children!

Take a look and see if there’s anyone you recognise.

1. Appletree Nursery Children at Lancaster's Appletree Nursery School Christmas Concert in 2012. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2. Dolphinholme Hey Ewe was the title of the nativity play at Dolphinholme CE Primary School in 2012. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3. Dolphinholme Dolphinholme Primary School nativity play in 2012. Photo: National World Photo Sales

4. Moorside Moorside Primary School pupils Sonny-Rae Sayors, Alexis Wilson-Fish and Naomi Osbourne in the 2012 nativity. Photo: National World Photo Sales