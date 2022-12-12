News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Here are some more Lancaster children's nativity play pictures from our archives

Here are some more children’s nativity play pictures taken from our Lancaster Guardian archives.

By Debbie Butler
4 minutes ago

We’ve found a selection of photos taken in the Lancaster district by our photographers between 2012 and 2015.

They’re sure to bring back fond memories of your little ones – and maybe even some embarrassing ones for the children!

Take a look and see if there’s anyone you recognise.

1. Appletree Nursery

Children at Lancaster's Appletree Nursery School Christmas Concert in 2012.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. Dolphinholme

Hey Ewe was the title of the nativity play at Dolphinholme CE Primary School in 2012.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

3. Dolphinholme

Dolphinholme Primary School nativity play in 2012.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

4. Moorside

Moorside Primary School pupils Sonny-Rae Sayors, Alexis Wilson-Fish and Naomi Osbourne in the 2012 nativity.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Lancaster