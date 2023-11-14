Here are knives handed in to rural police in Lancaster district as part of knife crime operation
A spokesman for Morecambe police said on Facebook: “As part of #OpSceptre these knives were handed in to our rurals team – quite a collection!
“Just a reminder that it is now illegal to keep decorative swords in your home, and you could be committing an offence.”
Police have installed knife bins locally:
*Under Carlisle Bridge, Morecambe Road, Lancaster, LA1 2RX
*Near youth centre, Central Drive, Morecambe, LA4 4DE
A weapon surrender bin is a place where you can safely dispose of a knife, blade or other weapon.
Once deposited in the bin then it will be secure until it is removed by professionals.
Changes to the Offensive Weapons Act 2019 which were brought in on July 14 last year extended the banning of all weapons in public to now include private settings, which means people can no longer keep them at home.
This means that items such as throwing stars, zombie knives, knuckle dusters, and decorative swords, are now illegal to keep in your home and that if you do have any of them, you are committing a criminal offence.