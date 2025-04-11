Here are all the venues taking part in Morecambe Music Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe Music Festival have announced all the venues taking part in this year’s event.

On a Facebook post Morecambe Music Festival said: “We are so proud to finally show you all the amazing 34 venues that will be taking part in this year’s shenanigans!

“We would love you all to visit as many venues as possible throughout the four days, we want to see every single one of them absolutely smash it!

“A huge thank you to every single one of them for backing, supporting and making this festival the biggest event to happen in Morecambe this calender year!

Festival-goers enjoying themselves at a past Morecambe Music Festival. Photo: Mike Jackson.

“You bring yourself, we’ll bring the music.”

The venues taking part are: The Exchange, The Boardwalk, The Bath Tap, The Brittlestar, The Bull, The Chieftain Hotel, Coffey’s, The Trimpell, Shore Thing, Johnny’s Warehouse bar, The Joiners, The Masons, Midland Hotel, The Pier, The Royal Bar and Shaker, Station Promenade, Smokey O’Connor’s, The Old Bank, The Lord Nelson, Alhambra, The Platform, Morecambe Hotel, Lewis’s Ice Cream and Coffee Shop, Miogelato, Rita’s Cafe, The Palatine, Festival Market, More Music, The Winter Gardens, Stone Jetty Cafe, Regent Park Pavilion, The York, Golden Ball Hotel, Harry’s Bar.

Morecambe Music Festival 2025 takes place from July 10-13.

Visit Morecambe Music Festival 2025 (July 10th-13th) on Facebook for updates.