Here are 11 of the most expensive houses for sale in Morecambe, Heysham and Overton on property website Zoopla

If you’re looking for a taste of luxury, these homes will certainly fit the bill.

By Debbie Butler
Published 30th Mar 2023, 10:37 BST

Prices range from £825,000 to £360,000 so they won’t be in everyone’s price range.

But it’s always interesting to see what a bit of money can buy.

So with that thought in mind, here we go… the 11 most expensive houses for sale in Morecambe, Heysham and Overton according to Zoopla.

Guide price: £825,000. Situated adjacent to the seafront and surrounded by picturesque shoreline views, this five bed detached new build home is one of a private collection of eight executive properties being created by Brantones, within an exclusive gated village. For sale with Entwistle Green - Morecambe Sales.

Guide price: £825,000. Situated adjacent to the seafront and surrounded by picturesque shoreline views, this five bed detached new build home is one of a private collection of eight executive properties being created by Brantones, within an exclusive gated village. For sale with Entwistle Green - Morecambe Sales. Photo: Submit

Guide price: £640,000. A most charming, large family home set within the popular village of Overton, boasting six spacious bedrooms spread across three floors, surrounded by open fields with breath taking and far reaching views. For sale with Matthews Benjamin.

Guide price: £640,000. A most charming, large family home set within the popular village of Overton, boasting six spacious bedrooms spread across three floors, surrounded by open fields with breath taking and far reaching views. For sale with Matthews Benjamin. Photo: Submit

Offers in the region of £549,950. An impressive three bedroom detached bungalow situated on this prestigious road close to the promenade and within a mile radius of the parade of shops at Strawberry Gardens, Heysham Golf Club, historic Heysham Village and the M6 link road. This well-proportioned property was built in 2003. For sale with iBay Homes.

Offers in the region of £549,950. An impressive three bedroom detached bungalow situated on this prestigious road close to the promenade and within a mile radius of the parade of shops at Strawberry Gardens, Heysham Golf Club, historic Heysham Village and the M6 link road. This well-proportioned property was built in 2003. For sale with iBay Homes. Photo: Submit

Offers in the region of £450,000. Situated on the popular Grosvenor Park development, ideally located between Lancaster and Morecambe with easy access to the M6 via The Bay Gateway, this impressive six-bed family home sits in a quiet cul-de-sac. For sale with Yes Move Ltd.

Offers in the region of £450,000. Situated on the popular Grosvenor Park development, ideally located between Lancaster and Morecambe with easy access to the M6 via The Bay Gateway, this impressive six-bed family home sits in a quiet cul-de-sac. For sale with Yes Move Ltd. Photo: Submit

