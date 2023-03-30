Here are 11 of the most expensive houses for sale in Morecambe, Heysham and Overton on property website Zoopla

3 . Twemlow Parade, Heysham, Morecambe

Offers in the region of £549,950. An impressive three bedroom detached bungalow situated on this prestigious road close to the promenade and within a mile radius of the parade of shops at Strawberry Gardens, Heysham Golf Club, historic Heysham Village and the M6 link road. This well-proportioned property was built in 2003. For sale with iBay Homes. Photo: Submit