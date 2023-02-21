Help Tony reach his goal of raising £1,000 for St John’s Hospice in Lancaster
A supporter of St John’s Hospice in Lancaster wants to raise £1,000 for the charity by donations for two books he has written.
Last year Tony Kadelbach, 91, of Bare, decided to dedicate his time and write his second book 'That Strikes a Chord - Reflections on a Lifetime of Music' in aid of St John's Hospice.
He kindly decided that all proceeds from the sales of the book will go towards funding the vital care we provide for our community.
Not only that, he has decided to reprint his first book 'One More Step Along The Road' to raise further funds for the Hospice.
Tony said: “When I wrote my first book ‘One More Step Along The Road’ in the year 2020 at the age of 89 years, it was by way of a therapy for the loss of my wife Iris who had died the previous year through a combination of cancer and dementia."
"It also served to occupy my time when I was self isolating, due to a life threatening illness during that year."
The books can be purchased at the St John's Hospice reception and charity shops in the area.