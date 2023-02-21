Help Tony reach his goal of raising £1,000 for St John’s Hospice in Lancaster

Last year Tony Kadelbach, 91, of Bare, decided to dedicate his time and write his second book 'That Strikes a Chord - Reflections on a Lifetime of Music' in aid of St John's Hospice.

He kindly decided that all proceeds from the sales of the book will go towards funding the vital care we provide for our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only that, he has decided to reprint his first book 'One More Step Along The Road' to raise further funds for the Hospice.

Author Tony Kadelbach with a member of the fundraising team at St John's Hospice holding one of his books.

Tony said: “When I wrote my first book ‘One More Step Along The Road’ in the year 2020 at the age of 89 years, it was by way of a therapy for the loss of my wife Iris who had died the previous year through a combination of cancer and dementia."

"It also served to occupy my time when I was self isolating, due to a life threatening illness during that year."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad