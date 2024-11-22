Help Tony raise funds for St John’s Hospice in Lancaster by donating money for his third book

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A supporter of St John’s Hospice in Lancaster wants to raise money for the charity by donations for a third book he has written.

In 2022 Tony Kadelbach, 93, of Bare, decided to dedicate his time and write his second book 'That Strikes a Chord - Reflections on a Lifetime of Music' in aid of St John's Hospice.

He kindly decided that all proceeds from the sales of the book will go towards funding the vital care provided in the community.

He also reprinted his first book 'One More Step Along The Road' to raise further funds for the Hospice.

Now he has written a third book about his trips to Canada with his wife to see family living over there.

Tony said: “This summer I thought I would write a book about Canada. Over 20 years my late wife Iris and I went to Canada. In 1995 some of my family emigrated to Canada and we said over 20 years we would go and visit and the book is based on our adventures over that period.

"We went to various places off the beaten track and the book is based on notes and diaries over the years.

"It’s a travelogue of discovery! This is the third book I have done and is the most ambitious one I have done so far.

"It will be quite interesting for people to read and would make an ideal Christmas present.”

With his first two books, Tony raised over £2,900 for Cancer Research, the Alzheimer’s Society and St John’s Hospice.

His first book was called ‘One More Step Along The Road' and his second book was called ‘That Strikes a Chord - Reflections on a Lifetime of Music'.

Tony said: "For my new book I’m asking for a minimum donation of £10 to St John’s Hospice. So far I have raised £300 for the hospice.

"The book is available at the hospice charity shops and will be featured at the St John’s Hospice Christmas Fair on November 30 and also at Bare Fest.

"The hospice is such a worthy cause and it does so much, they need every penny they can get, it all has to be paid for.

"The care people receive has to be funded as well.”

The books can be purchased at the St John's Hospice reception and charity shops in the area.