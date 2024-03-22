Help police catch speeding drivers and drivers using mobile phones in Lancaster and Morecambe

Police are looking for volunteers to join their Community Road Watch Scheme covering Lancaster and Morecambe.
By Michelle Blade
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 12:57 GMT
Community Road Watch involves Police working together with local communities at sites where people are worried about road safety.

Volunteers are trained and work with local officers to address various driving issues including: drivers exceeding the speed limit, use of mobile phones and drivers and passengers not

wearing seat belts and/or child restraints.

Community Road Watch volunteers are needed in Lancaster and Morecambe to help police address various driving issues including speeding and using a mobile phone whilst driving.
The team monitors and records driver behaviour so that action can then be taken.

This is an excellent opportunity to make a real difference to the safety of Lancashire’s residents and visitors.

To find out more information and to apply please visit https://lancashireconstabulary.tal.net/vx/mobile-0/appcentre-External/brand-4/candidate/so/pm/6/pl/1/opp/5787-CIP-Volunteer-Opportunity-Community-Road-Watch-Volunteer-Lancaster-Morecambe/en-GB

Email [email protected] with any questions.