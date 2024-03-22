Help police catch speeding drivers and drivers using mobile phones in Lancaster and Morecambe
Community Road Watch involves Police working together with local communities at sites where people are worried about road safety.
Volunteers are trained and work with local officers to address various driving issues including: drivers exceeding the speed limit, use of mobile phones and drivers and passengers not
wearing seat belts and/or child restraints.
The team monitors and records driver behaviour so that action can then be taken.
This is an excellent opportunity to make a real difference to the safety of Lancashire’s residents and visitors.
To find out more information and to apply please visit https://lancashireconstabulary.tal.net/vx/mobile-0/appcentre-External/brand-4/candidate/so/pm/6/pl/1/opp/5787-CIP-Volunteer-Opportunity-Community-Road-Watch-Volunteer-Lancaster-Morecambe/en-GB
Email [email protected] with any questions.