Help police catch speeding drivers and drivers using mobile phones in Lancaster and Morecambe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Community Road Watch involves Police working together with local communities at sites where people are worried about road safety.

Volunteers are trained and work with local officers to address various driving issues including: drivers exceeding the speed limit, use of mobile phones and drivers and passengers not

wearing seat belts and/or child restraints.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community Road Watch volunteers are needed in Lancaster and Morecambe to help police address various driving issues including speeding and using a mobile phone whilst driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team monitors and records driver behaviour so that action can then be taken.

This is an excellent opportunity to make a real difference to the safety of Lancashire’s residents and visitors.

To find out more information and to apply please visit https://lancashireconstabulary.tal.net/vx/mobile-0/appcentre-External/brand-4/candidate/so/pm/6/pl/1/opp/5787-CIP-Volunteer-Opportunity-Community-Road-Watch-Volunteer-Lancaster-Morecambe/en-GB