Helicopter and rescue teams search for missing teen in Morecambe Bay

Rescue teams searched for a missing teenager in Morecambe Bay.

The callout was at 4.42am on Sunday, (March 16) and Bay Search and Rescue and multiple other teams were called to perform a search of the coastline from Arnside to Jenny Browns Point near Silverdale.

BSAR’s all terrain vehicle was again launched in the dark along with Arnside & South Lakes Coastguard Rescue Team, Morecambe Coastguard Rescue Team, Morecambe RNLI, Lancashire Police, Knott End Coastguard Rescue Team and Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team (BPMRT).

Following an extensive search by everyone involved including a coastguard helicopter the missing person was found safe and well, so a great result.

If you see someone in difficulty around the coastline do not hesitate, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.